Opening of Balan Wonderworld revealed unpublished video

Balan Wonderworld, the new project by industry veterans like Yuji Naka and Naoto Oshima, from the Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights franchises, today won a video that shows how the opening scene of this game was filled with charisma. Check out:

Launching on March 26, 2021, the 3D platform adventure is being developed by The Balan Company and published by Square Enix. Many details about it have not yet been revealed beyond what we saw in the Xbox Games Showcase in March, but we know that the game will feature 80 different skills and 12 worlds to explore.

In the video, the protagonists Leo and Emma leave for the Balan Theater in one of the main cities of the game, only to discover that a piece of their hearts is missing, serving as a cue for a great musical to begin. The game will have versions for PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One. What did you think of the opening? Comment below!



