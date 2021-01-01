Opening hours of the stores to be opened in the new year

Whether you need to pantry or buy a bottle of sparkling wine to celebrate the start of 2021, take note. Many will have limited hours this first day of the year.

Unlike Christmas Eve and Christmas, many more national stores are open, however retailers like Aldi, Sam’s Club and Costco will be closed today.

In addition to this, you must take into account that, due to the pandemic, many stores will limit the capacity in their establishments.

Most convenience stores, gas stations, and pharmacies will also be open, but most pharmacies are expected to remain closed.

To help you plan your last minute purchases, here are the hours for different stores that you will need:

Schedule

Walmart: most open regular hours.

Apple: Special store hours are listed on the company’s site.

CVS: Most stores are open regular hours, but several have special hours. Pharmacy hours may vary.

Dollar Tree: Varies depending on location.

IKEA: Open from 10 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

Big Lots: Regular hours.



