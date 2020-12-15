OpenCritic accuses Cyberpunk 2077 study of “deceptive

The video game ratings and grades aggregator portal publishes a severe statement against CD Projekt RED’s policies.

OpenCritic, a well-known video game note aggregator portal for specialized media and users, has included a note as a warning to explain that the Xbox One and PS4 versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are unfinished products. The website has updated the file for the long-awaited video game after the publication of the CD Projekt RED statement where they apologize, offer refunds and assume that the title will not receive its last patch until February 2021.

OpenCritic warns of disparities between PC and console version

“This entry will be withdrawn in February 2021,” they say at the end. The statement explains the following: “This video game has significant disparities in performance, game experience and ratings from the analysis between the PC version, the version of new generation consoles and the versions of PS4 and Xbox One”, they add. first. Currently the note is 86 out of 100, but they do not differentiate between platforms.

The following paragraph is of a more editorial nature, in the voice of the OpenCritic team, which even accuses the developer CD Projekt RED of having intentionally hidden the status of the PS4 and Xbox One version of Cyberpunk 2077 so that the note would not be seen negatively splattered. Only codes for the analysis of the PC version were offered and the materials (videos and screenshots) that accompanied those texts were all provided by the publisher.

The OpenCritic team and several critics suspect that the developer, CD Projekt Red, intentionally tried to hide the true state of the game on Xbox One and PS4, with requirements such as only allowing pre-supplied gameplays for analysis and not submitting analysis copies of the PS4 and Xbox One versions ”, these last two points being a reality.

Finally, the co-founder of the portal, Enthoven, intones that “they knew that what they were doing was wrong. It has been a deceptive, selfish and exploitative behavior ”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. You can read our analysis on the PC version here and our analysis for PS4 and Xbox One consoles at this link.



