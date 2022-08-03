Open-world games give Wolves a bad Reputation

Open-world games have been around for a long time, but their popularity has increased dramatically since The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim became popular in 2011. Since then, games such as Elden Ring, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Witcher 3, Dragon Age: Inquisition and many others have significantly increased the field of research in their games. Along with these large maps, there are wandering enemies, and some of them are very common, despite the fact that they are in completely different names. These enemies are wolves.

Wolves have been recovering for a long time after a bad reputation in the media. Man versus nature is one of the oldest conflicts that has been investigated, and wolves have been the epitome of this concept for many years. While many people love wolves and what they represent, many media outlets, especially open-world video games, cannot refuse to depict a bad wolf.

What do wolves represent in open world games

Hostile wolves are not just a product of the confrontation between man and nature, but also part of certain media genres. They are incredibly popular in dark fantasy stories, and open-world video games love this genre. Dark fantasy is the genre of Dragon Age, Elden Ring, Dragon’s Dogma, The Elder Scrolls series, The Witcher series, Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Devil May Cry, to name just a few. In most of these games, players also confront wolves.

The product of dark fantasy is that nature is unkind, so wolves, bears and other predators can hunt people. Nature is not only unkind, but also untouched. There is no urban development in these open-world fantasy games. Most of the map is usually forests, fields, hills and mountains. In these open-world games, it’s quite normal to be attacked by a pack of wolves. Usually wolves don’t really resemble the wolves known in the real world that much. Wolves in video games are often larger and sometimes have a different bone structure to make them look more monstrous.

There are some wolves that have been integrated deeper into the story, not just wild hostile animals. The Terrible Wolf and werewolves are stories related to Dragon Age. The Terrible wolf is an ancient god who deceived the elven pantheon, and werewolves are a curse. Both of these examples further perpetuate the bad idea of wolves. In the Elden Ring, there are wolf shadows like Maliket and Blade, and there is Radagon’s Red Wolf. At some point in the game, everyone turns out to be hostile.

In general, open-world games portray wolves as a creature of darkness in a dark fantasy world. They are associated with the night when the world becomes more dangerous. They often gather in groups, so the developers have simplified the battle with them one by one, while in a group they become more complex.

The Wolves who broke the Pattern

Although most wolves in video games are poorly presented as hostile monsters, there are several examples of positive portrayal. Amaterasu from Okami is perhaps the most powerful and kind wolf in the media, saving the world, helping people in small things and making plants grow. However, this game largely goes back to Japanese culture, where wolves are a sign of good luck. When Amaterasu enters the village, although some may be scared, most greet her as a good omen. Another example of an open—world game is Link’s wolf form in Zelda: Twilight Princess.

However, Link and Amaterasu are special cases that don’t really help the usual representation of a wolf. Amaterasu is a goddess whose true form is considered to be a woman, not a wolf. Link is similar in that he is actually just Link and turns into a wolf due to special circumstances. In the future, it would be great if more games moved away from stereotypes about wolves.