Open Roads, the newest from the creators of Gone Home

The new project from The Fullbright Company and Annapurna dazzles at The Game Awards 2020 and presents this new narrative title for the first time.

The Fullbright Company and Annapurna Interactive have presented the title Open Roads, a new Project from the creators of Gone Home, during The Game Awards 2020 gala. This narrative experience follows in the wake of the company’s previous projects, focused on making us live a story full of nuances and an accentuated sentimental aspect; we already have the first trailer.

As we see, a mother and her daughter are preparing to travel by car on roads where it is not clear where they are going and what is happening, only that the relationship between the two will be thoroughly discussed and that there will be an exceptional cast Keri Russell ( The Americans) and Kaitlyn Dever (Beautiful Boy, Booksmart). The confirmed platforms are PC and Xbox and PlayStation consoles; all scheduled for launch in 2021.

The Game Awards 2020, the choice of the best games of the year

The election of nominees and winners has been carried out in recent weeks through the votes of more than 95 media around the world – where MeriStation participates as a member of that jury – and a panel of personalities who also act as a jury.

90% of the votes are from the media; the remaining 10% is based on the sum of the votes of the fans, who have been able to vote until December 9 on the official website of The Game Awards. All video games published after November 20, 2020 are reserved for next year’s gala; As in previous courses, the nominees are understood from November of the previous year to the same month of the current year, with a margin of change of days, but always the penultimate month. In this case, games released in December go to TGA 2021.

In total, more than twenty categories where The Last of Us Part 2 has been the most nominated times with a total of nine appearances in the different categories, including Best Game of the Year (GOTY) and Best Direction. In the half ten postulated games we also find Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

You can follow everything that The Game Awards 2020 has given itself through this link.



