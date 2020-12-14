Open Roads, the new game from the Gone Home team

The Game Awards 2020 brought several cool announcements for players, from blockbusters to interesting indie projects. Among them, we know Open Roads, the new project of the studio Fullbright (developer responsible for Gone Home and Tacoma). Check out his ad trailer:

The game will be published by Annapurna Interactive and starring Keri Russel and Kaitlyn Denver, respectively a mother and teenage daughter who leave together on a road trip. Throughout the narrative, they “will explore what was left behind in places forgotten by time,” according to the official synopsis.

With versions for PC and consoles, the game will be all in first person and will have a very interesting art style, which seems to be drawn by hand. “The characters Opal and Tess are the heart and soul of this game, and it is an honor to have actresses Keri and Kaitlyn bring this relationship to life,” celebrated Steve Gaynor, the game’s director.

What did you think of the announcement of another adventure with interactive drama? Tell us in the comments below!



