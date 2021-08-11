Open a new Pokétienda in Madrid; second dedicated to Pokémon of Spain

The Pokétienda is located in the X-Madrid shopping center, in the Madrid city of Alcorcón. Dozens of official products from the Pokémon universe. From this August 10, the second Pokétienda of Spain opens in Madrid. After passing through Barcelona, ​​the Reino de Juguetes chain opens a second store in the capital; specifically in the X-Madrid shopping center, located in Parque Oeste, Alcorcón, south of the community.

As we see in a video shared by Marlau’s Corner, the store is exactly what a fan of the pocket-sized universe can expect: many merchandise products derived from the Pokémon license. Stuffed animals, t-shirts, shoulder bags, hats, figures, glasses, bottles, manga volumes, construction figures and much more.

In addition, the store is decorated and set for the occasion, with walls painted with characters from the animation series, stickers and drawings that create an ecosystem of memories and Coach spirit.

How to get to the Pokétienda and commit all your savings

This threatening location for fans’ wallets is located on Calle Oslo 53 in Alcorcón. For those who plan to go by public transport, it is best to opt for these two methods, both because of their cost and because of the reduced time compared to taking a vehicle or going by bus:

RENFE: Las Retamas station (line C5; you can go from Atocha).

Madrid Metro: Line 12 (if you come from Madrid, change when you get to Puerta del Sur from Line 10)

Center hours: Monday to Sunday from 11:00 to 22:00.

The other Pokétienda of Spain is in Galeries Maldà, Portaferrissa street 22 (08002) in Barcelona.