Opel Renews Its Logo To Keep Up With The Times

German automobile giant Opel has renewed its logo, which has the same lines for a long time, to keep up with the clean design concept in the new age. The new logo came with a new font and a new color.

German automobile giant Opel has had a certain design line for many years. But the other day, Opel’s logo was changed. The new logo of the automobile giant is completely free of pretentiousness and carries the basic elements. The company has a new identity with the logo change.

Opel’s new logo has a thinner structure than the old logo. While the thickness of the ring in the logo was decreased, the length of the lightning bolt was increased. However, the Opel script was also changed. The name of the brand is written in a font that the company calls ‘Opel Next’.

‘Opel yellow’ started to be used:

In addition to the logo and font, Opel also changed the ‘sun yellow’ color in the background. The company started using the color ‘Opel yellow’, in which the yellow is reflected more acutely. It was stated that the new color symbolizes the new energy type included in the product range in accordance with the electric age.

With the logo change, Opel joined the other car giants Volkswagen, BMW and Toyota who changed their logos. Companies started changing their logos to match the clean design perception brought about by the new social media age. We can say that many more companies will make changes in their logos in the future.

The first models to see the new Opel logo and identity will be the Opel Crossland and Opel Mokka, which will debut in the first half of 2021. You can see Opel’s expected model Crossland with Opel’s new logo and modern design in the video above.



