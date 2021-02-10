Opel launches Combo-e Life electric van with 280 km range

Opel and its British subsidiary Vauxhall unveiled this Wednesday (10) the electric van Combo-e Life, a version intended for passenger transport based on the commercial van Combo-e Cargo announced in January.

Available in the Standard (4.4 m long) and XL (4.75 m long) versions, both with a choice of five or seven seats, the electrified van of the German automaker is powered by a 50 kWh battery, which allows it to rotate up to 280 km on a single charge, according to official data.

Compatible with fast charging, it can recover 80% of its capacity in up to 30 minutes in the socket, if connected to a 100 kW charger like those available in public stations. With the use of the standard on-board charger, the charging time is longer, reaching 5 hours in the 11 kW model and 7.5 hours in the 7.4 kW version (the installed accessory depends on the market).

Combo-e Life brings under the hood a 136 hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 11.2 seconds and reaching 130 km / h of maximum speed (electronically limited). Another highlight is the regenerative braking system with two configuration options, which helps to increase the efficiency of the mechanical assembly.

Other technologies

Driver’s sleepiness detector, reverse camera, frontal collision warning system and pedestrian detector are some of the other technologies present in the electric car. It also features a multimedia system with an 8-inch touchscreen on the center panel, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Regarding the prices of the electric van Opel Combo-e Life, the automaker did not disclose further details, limiting itself to informing that the zero emission model will be on sale in the European market from the second quarter.