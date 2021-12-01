Opel Astra Sports Tourer introduced: Here are its features!

The station wagon version of the Astra, one of Opel’s most popular models, was introduced, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer.

Opel is among the most loved automobile manufacturers in the world. Especially since 2017, it has increased its success even more by being included in the PSA group. It manages to attract the attention of users with its new models and technologies that it has recently launched.

In the past months, the German manufacturer introduced the new Opel Astra. After the car was introduced, it was loved by many. However, it was only available as a hatchback option. The company added the station wagon option to the new Opel Astra, with its announcement today.

The station wagon version of the Opel Astra was introduced!

Opel introduced the new station wagon model of its much-loved model Astra. The vehicle will use the infrastructure of its French sibling, the Peugeot 308 Station Wagon. In terms of exterior design, a different design from the Opel Astra hatchback does not meet us. The only difference is the length of the vehicle. Apart from that, the design language we see in the new Opel models is also used in this vehicle.



The biggest plus of the vehicle is its size. Like its French sibling, the Peugeot 308 Station Wagon, the car offers 608 liters of luggage volume with the rear seats upright. In addition, it offers 1.634 liters of luggage volume with the rear seats fully folded. Compared to the hatchback version, a better living space is offered in the rear seats.

Opel Astra Sports Tourer offers 50 liters less luggage volume in its rechargeable hybrid version due to the batteries. In addition, the rear seats can be folded in a ratio of 40:20:40 in all versions. Standard models will have an electric tailgate for users. This smart tailgate will have two different floor heights. In this way, it will offer you a more comfortable use.

Engine Options and Price

The interior of the vehicle will not differ from the Opel Astra hatchback. There is no difference in engine options either. In the gasoline engines, we are met by the 1.2-liter engines that can produce 110 hp and 205 Nm of torque, which we are accustomed to from the Opel Astra, and that can produce 1.2-liter 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque. On the diesel side, the 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine we are used to welcomes us.

In the plug-in hybrid version, a 1.6-liter and electric motor combined with a 180 hp power and 360 Nm torque unit will meet. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in the first quarter of 2022. Prices are not yet known. So what are your thoughts? Do you think the Opel Astra Sports Tourer looks good? Do not forget to leave your comments and opinions below.