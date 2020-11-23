Oops! Players are putting the disc backwards on the PS5

The PlayStation 5 was officially launched in the past two weeks. Because it has recently been in the hands of fans, funny situations regarding its use are being recorded. The last is that users are having problems reading the disc simply because they are putting the media in the wrong way in the video game.

These moments are being shared through the forums. In a topic on Resetera, the user “StrifeAzure” asks colleagues how it is possible to upgrade Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “I’ve been trying to find out for about 30 minutes,” he says.

After a few responses, StrifeAzure returns with a hilarious confession. “Sorry, guys, I put the record backwards. I didn’t even know it was possible “, he said.

In another thread, the member “DarknessTear” comments on an error message on PlayStation 5. After some responses, a user commented that this had happened to him as well and that the colleague was probably putting the blu-ray upside down.

On Reddit, a player was more straightforward. “How many of you put the media in the wrong way? I just spent about five minutes wondering why my PS5 was not recognizing my Miles Morales record ”.

Between jokes and comments saying that the right way to run a game is obvious, another user revealed the same gaffe. “I did the same thing! Fortunately my first instinct was to imagine that this was probably because I had inserted it in the wrong way ”, he said.

And have you ever put a disc upside down on your console? Tell us in the comments!



