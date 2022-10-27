OnlyFans Model Ridiculed TikTok Due to High Energy Bills Due to “adult toys”

The low-end OnlyFans and TikToker “Power Midget” model was confused by her expensive electricity bill, leading fans to suspect that it might have something to do with her use of adult toys.

With a height of only 4 ft 8, Power Midget is exceptionally short, but she used her lack of height to her advantage, earning a decent audience on OnlyFans and other platforms.

Unfortunately for her, the income she received through OF could be nullified due to the electricity bill, which sent TikToker into shock.

In the TikTok clip, the model showed off her score and began to wonder how it could be so high. However, many of her viewers have a simple answer: toys for adults.

TikToker ridiculed due to high energy bills for using “adult toys”

In a short clip, Power Midget placed her bill on a green screen and asked viewers: “How the hell did my direct debit for electricity alone decrease from 87 to 793 pounds? I’m just going to fucking kill myself!”

The insanely high electricity bill prompted users to discuss in the comments with some jokes that it was because of her adult toys.

“Charging their toys,” one user laughed.

“You need a diesel generator parked outside to charge all these toys,” another remarked.

Someone else suggested that the OnlyFans star switch to “solar-powered toys” in the future, continuing to joke.

It may not be clear why her electricity bills have skyrocketed, but hopefully she can figure it out so she can keep creating content without worrying about having to pay for heating her house.