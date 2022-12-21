OnlyFans Model Fired From Car Sales Job After Her Racy Videos “Distracted” Colleagues

A Florida resident claims she was fired from her job at a car dealership after her colleagues were so taken with her OnlyFans video that they couldn’t do any work.

Sparky Clarkey, an OnlyFans model whose content earns her a six-figure profit, said the leaked videos cost her a job as a car salesman.

Before she was fired, Clarke’s job was to go to different dealerships to negotiate deals, but everything collapsed when her racy photos leaked through the office.

According to the model, as soon as one of the dealers found out about her side job, she was no longer expected there, and this eventually had consequences for her as a whole.

A Florida Woman Says Her Company Has Signed Up for Her OnlyFans

Speaking to The Star, Clarkey recalled a conversation she had with her boss about the dealership and its content OF causing problems.

“My boss talked to this person at this dealership who was having problems with me and he told him I was distracting and none of his employees did anything while I was there,” she said. “That’s why I wasn’t allowed to come back, and when I was told that, I didn’t like it. It sounded like classic gender discrimination bordering on harassment.”

Eventually, the model had several conversations with HR, who started asking her a series of personal questions that made her feel uncomfortable.

“At one point, they picked up a photo that had been sent to them and made me stop on my birthday on the way to a client to show me a topless photo of me wearing a blue polo,” she explained.

“They asked if it was a work shirt and if I was doing business during working hours. No logo or anything else was shown, and in fact it turned out that my own company subscribed to my OnlyFans page to study my content in detail.”

Soon after, the model and her company left, but she remains adamant that she was the victim of discrimination.

However, despite losing her job, Sparky seems to have come out on top thanks to her content, which has made her a lot of money over the years.

She is far from the first fired star OF. Just this year, a teacher went viral after she and her husband were caught filming videos on students’ desks at school.