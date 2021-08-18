OnlyFans Launches App for Android and iOS, But No Nudes

OnlyFans: The legion of fans of the OnlyFans platform, which can reach 85 million users, frequently asks the company’s CEO, Tim Stokely, to launch a mobile app on the platform, aiming to make life easier for people who use the service daily to follow instructors. of fitness, get cooking tips, and eventually enjoy an “erotic little show” during the pandemic.

This content is considered NSFW (“Not Safe for Work”), which is an acronym in English to indicate inappropriate or adult content, and may explain why, until today, the launch of such an application was viewed with reservations so much on Google Play , as in the App Store.

Now, to the delight of the most frequent mobile users, OnlyFans has not only created an application, called OFTV, but also launched the solution, albeit discreetly, last January. However, there is a catch there: in the app, no nudity!

How does the new OFTV work?

OnlyFans’ idea is to break away from the adult content label and establish itself as a neutral platform, like Patreon, the American crowdfunding site where artists, musicians and creators monetize their relationships with fans, who are the “patrons ” (subscribers).

Tim Stokely himself went to Bloomberg to explain the OFTV’s proposal, so that fans continue to watch “the content of their favorite creators”. According to the executive, as there is no adult content in the app “because it is not being monetized and there is no direct impact on the creators’ earnings, we can be in the app store”.

Among the contents that OFTV will make available to fans are more than 800 videos with the controversial series Unlocked, which interviews famous people, such as the influencer and former porn actress Mia Khalifa, and the American actress and director Bella Thorne. Among the attractions, it is also possible to enjoy dance, cooking, meditation, surfing and vlogs classes.