OnlyFans: Investigation Explains Site Ban On Porn

This Thursday (19), the British website OnlyFans surprised its users with the revelation that it will no longer admit any type of sexually explicit material on its platform. This means that the site, famous for posting adult content, will no longer publish pornography as of October 1st.

Although the decision came by surprise, at least one company in the UK was already expecting some kind of repositioning of the subscription content service: the BBC News network. In an article released last night (19), an investigation by the broadcaster revealed an internal OnlyFans “compliance manual” recommending that moderators turn a blind eye to illegal posts.

OnlyFans’ explicit guidance is that instead of banning or warning offending accounts, moderators instead issue a series of three alerts as to why the content was removed. But it gets worse when the failure comes from accounts with a larger number of subscribers. The most popular users “may receive additional notices when rules are broken”, informs the BBC.

What does OnlyFans say?

When questioned by the BBC, OnlyFans stated that the leaked document, even with the inscription “conformity manual” in the header of the editions in 2021, does not actually bring “official guidelines”. However, the broadcaster reckons that versions of the same document last year are attributed to Tom Stokely, the company’s chief operating officer.

But the controversy did not stop there: the British news agency investigated the site for illegal content, anonymously interviewed OnlyFans moderators and even simulated the opening of an account simulating the sale of photos of teenagers (not detected by moderation).

Therefore, given the sensitive content revealed by the BBC, which clearly places OnlyFans as, at the very least, silent on the publication of illegal material on the internet, it would be reasonable to assume that the company’s sudden shift towards more well-behaved images is the anticipation of possible investigations, carried out this time by regulatory authorities.