Only the original viewers REALLY know the secret of the episode “Eclipse of Friends”

The “Blackout Episode” is one of the most beloved episodes of the popular TV series “Friends”, but only the original viewers know the huge secret of this episode. Debuting in 1994, “Friends” became the second sitcom on NBC’s “Thursday Night” program to air after “Crazy about You” and before “Seinfeld” and “Madman of the People.” The line-up attracted an incredible number of viewers, especially on the night of Thursday, November 3, 1994, or on “Black Thursday”.

The series “Episode with blackout” for friends became a hit of the series. In this episode, Chandler arranges an impromptu date with the guest star of the TV series “Friends”, Victoria’s Secret model Jill Goodacre, after they were trapped together in the lobby of an ATM, which gave rise to one of his most iconic phrases: “Gum would be perfect.” Meanwhile, Rachel and Phoebe meet two recurring characters in the series, Paolo and Mr. Heckles, who are looking for the owner of a lost cat. But this episode also played a huge role in considering the awards of the series: The “Blackout Episode” was presented at the 1995 Emmy Awards, where the series won nine awards in the year of its debut.

However, the most incredible part of the “Blackout Episode” story in “Friends” is that the blackout was actually caused by Helen Hunt’s character Jamie Buchman in the movie “Crazy about You.” As part of the show’s epic crossover stunt, the evening line-up on Thursday, November 3, 1994, began with Buchman Hunt fiddling with power cables on the roof of her Manhattan building, which led to a power outage across the city. The blackout storyline was then continued in the episode “Friends”, creating a unique viewing experience and ushering in the “Must See TV” era.

Starting at 20:00, the audience turned on “Crazy about You” and watched the Buchmans argue about the cost of cable television and the problems associated with Jamie’s work from home (the plot, oddly enough, is relevant even today). When Jamie takes matters into his own hands and tries to steal the cable, a power outage occurs. “Crazy About You” ends with the characters in the dark before “Friends” continues the storyline, briefly tracking the time to the opening credits to show how the power outage happened. The lights turn on again (exposing Rachel and Paolo locked lips) at the end of “Friends” because Seinfeld refused to participate in the crossover. However, the failed sitcom “Madman for the People” continued the plot in which the main character was arrested for looting during a power outage.

The continuity of the combined episodes was lost over the years, as the “Pandora’s Box” of the TV series “Crazy about You” and the “Blackout Episode” of the TV series “Friends” were transferred to episodically scheduled repeats of cable television. With the advent of streaming services, modern viewers can now watch what they want and when they want, essentially choosing entertainment. Because of this, the secret of “The One with the Blackout” from “Friends” lives like a kind of Easter egg from the long-lost era of “Must See TV” of the 90s.