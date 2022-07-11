Only The Murders In the Building of the Characters & Their colleagues from the Gilmore Girls

Since the second season of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building” is currently being broadcast, fans are interested in the death of Bunny Folger and are thinking about potential killers along with Mabel Mora, Oliver Putnam and Charles Hayden-Savage. Although the series is a mystery about the murders in the Arkonia Building in New York, it has a warm and cozy feeling reminiscent of Gilmore girls.

Both shows have one main setting, from Arkonia to the charming town of Star Hollow, as well as favorite characters, equally funny and smart. There are many similarities between the characters of both series.

Bunny Folger = Emily Gilmore

It’s easy to imagine Emily Gilmore taking on the role of Bunny as president of the Arconia board of directors, as both characters are tough, stubborn and love to lead and organize people. Emily’s smartest quotes from Gilmore Girls show that she never takes “no” for an answer and doesn’t like it when people don’t think about situations as carefully as she does.

In the season 2 episode “The Last Day of Bunny Folger”, viewers learn that Bunny was kinder than she seemed, and that before she died she was incredibly lonely. Emily shares this feeling and often dreams of having her daughter occupy a large part of her life.

Oscar Torres = Jess Mariano

Both Oscar Torres and Jess Mariano were misunderstood in their youth, as people thought they were rebels and didn’t trust them. When Mabel sees Oscar again, he is released from prison, where he was wrongly accused of murdering their friend Zoe Cassidy.

Oscar and Jess are cute, smart and compassionate, and they both deserve to be given a chance. They both return to the lives of Mabel and Rory after not seeing each other for a long time.

Howard Morris = Kirk Gleason

Mabel, Oliver and Charles sometimes run into their neighbor Howard Morris, who shares the quirks of Kirk Gleason from Gilmore Girls. Both Howard and Kirk love being part of their community, but they don’t always feel like they fit in.

Howard and Kirk also have cats, Howard often talks about his pets, and Kirk adopts a cat in the third season and calls her “Kirk the Cat”. It seems that both Howard and Kirk have cats that can be a little difficult to take care of.

Nina Lin = Paris Geller

Nina Lin becomes a more important part of the series “Only Murders in the Building” in the second season, when she takes on the role of Bunny as the president of the board of directors. Although Paris Geller has funny quotes from Gilmore Girls, and Nina is more serious, they have something in common.

Nina and Paris are both stubborn, cool, smart and used to bossing others around. When Bunny tells Nina that she would like to keep her position, Nina is not happy about it at all, just as Paris loves to run the Yale Daily News and hates when Rory replaces her. At the moment, in “Only Murders in the Building”, viewers are not sure whether Nina is guilty or not.

Alice Banks = Lucy

Mabel meets Alice Banks in the second season when Alice asks her to come to an event at her art gallery and they start dating. Alice has something in common with Lucy, the heroine of the TV series “Gilmore Girls”, whom Rory meets while studying at Yale University.