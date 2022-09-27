Only partially covered: Samantha Abdul poses naked online

Samantha Abdul (32) shoots covers! The former bachelor candidate has made headlines in recent weeks, especially because of her flirtation with Selling Sunset star Brett Oppenheim (45): the tattoo artist and the American TV agent were caught crowing again and again – obviously, they even visited each other several times. . Now the blonde is making a name for herself with a hot shot: Sam goes without her clothes!

The blonde posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, in which she perfectly emphasizes her curves. In the shots in the bathroom, Sam is completely naked – only a towel covers her breasts and intimate places. She wrote a meaningful text: “Life is a gift, wake up every day and realize it.”

Fans then showered the beauty with numerous compliments and warm words. “Your photos are all so aesthetic” or “So hot!” — said, among other things, in the comments column to the revealing post.