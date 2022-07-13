Only Murders, Season 2, Episode 4 Destroy 4 Theories of Bonnie’s Killers

Warning: The following contains SPOILERS for Only Murders in the Building season 2, episode 4, “Here’s Looking At You.”

Many of the most popular theories regarding which suspect is the true killer of Bunny Folger in Only Murders in the Building season 2 were debunked by the final scenes of the episode “Here’s Looking At You.” Usually in a murder mystery story, the uncovering of clues helps to incriminate the murderer. In the case of Only Murders in the Building’s labyrinthian story, however, the evidence to date has only served to obscure the mystery of who murdered the Arconia apartments’ board president.

The central story of Only Murders in the Building season 1 teamed three neighbors in an unlikely endeavor to produce a true crime podcast, as they investigated the mysterious death of Tim Kono. Their efforts exposed the sinister schemes of two murderers, as well as a black market jewelry syndicate. They also made the trio a number of enemies among their other neighbors, who didn’t appreciate the negative publicity their podcast generated regarding their apartment building. This led to their being framed for the murder of Bunny Folger and the central mystery of Only Murders in the Building season 2, as the trio started a new investigation to prove their innocence.

There’s no shortage of suspects who might have wanted to see the disagreeable Bunny dead or the trio of amateur detectives sent to prison for her murder among Only Murders in the Building’s colorful cast of characters. Theories abound as to who might have done it and how they killed Bunny. However, most of these theories were disproven by the final scenes of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4, “Here’s Looking At You.”

Bunny’s Killer Is A Man…Which Eliminates A Lot Of OMITB Suspects

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 features the first appearance of Lucy, who lived at the Arconia when her mother was dating Charles-Haden Savage. Lucy was revealed to have come to the Arconia seeking comfort from Charles (whom she viewed as her best foster father) on the night of Bunny’s murder. This led to Lucy accidentally overhearing Bunny’s murder and getting a glimpse of her apparent killer, who was a large man in a ski-mask, as he made his escape through a secret passage.

Until Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4, the primary suspect for Bunny’s murder was Nina Lin, who took over as the Arconia board president following Bunny’s death. Nina had the clearest motive for murdering Bunny, but was also in the late stages of pregnancy, making it unlikely that she could initiate the violent struggle that ended Bunny’s life. Lucy’s accounting seemingly eliminated all of the female suspects, including Nina, though it is possible they helped plan the murder. It’s also possible, if unlikely, that the masked man was in the Arcatacombs (as the Arconia’s secret passageways were dubbed) for an unrelated reason immediately following Bunny’s murder.

Only Murders In The Building Debunks Theories About Who Called Charles

The Only Murders in the Building season 1 finale showed Oliver Putnam and Charles-Haden Savage both getting texts from an unknown caller, warning them to get out of the building just before the police arrived and found Bunny’s body. The mystery of the unknown caller prompted a number of theories, including one suggesting that rival podcaster Cinda Canning killed Bunny and framed the trio, only to be undermined by her disgruntled assistant. This theory was seemingly disproven, however, in the final scene of Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4, “Here’s Looking At You,” when Charles-Haden Savage identified the unknown caller as Jan Bellows, his ex-girlfriend and the murderer of Tim Kono in Only Murders in the Building season 1. Precisely how she managed this while in prison is still unclear, but there is no reason to doubt the reasoning that led Savage to visit her in prison and accuse her of being the unknown caller.

Which Only Murders Season 2 Characters Could Still Be Bunny’s Killer?

Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 4 “Here’s Looking At You” also reintroduced the characters of Teddy and Theo Dimas. The father and son duo, who returned to the Arconia apartment building after paying bail and being released from prison pending their trial, have ample reason to want revenge on the podcasters who exposed their crimes. Teddy also directly threatened Oliver, after the two shared an awkward elevator ride. Teddy and Theo would be the most likely suspects if it were not for the problem of how they could arrange Bunny’s murder and the frame-up while in prison.

While Teddy has the resources to hire someone to do the job, the killer was clearly familiar with the Arconia’s architecture. This could point the finger of suspicion at Theo, who was shown to have a habit of sneaking around the Arconia unnoticed and spying on people during Only Murders in the Building season 1. It’s possible that he, like Lucy, discovered the Arcatacombs as a child and used them later.

This theory would also explain an argument Oliver observes between Teddy and Theo, in which a tearful Teddy begs his son to “stop obsessing” over something. Perhaps that something is revenge on the Only Murders in the Building podcasters. It would also be in keeping with Teddy’s character to be planning his own revenge while trying to protect Theo from the fallout of his crimes. However, it would be impossible for Theo to be Bunny’s killer if he was just released from prison.

Apart from Teddy and Theo, the most likely suspect in the murder of Bunny Folger remaining in Only Murders in the Building‘s season 2 mystery is Jared McGregor. The apparent father of Nina Lin’s baby, Jared was introduced in “Here’s Looking At You,” but was not identified by name. Jared was a tall man, whom Mable described as looking like “a super-hot MMA fighter in a business suit.” It’s possible that Jared was the masked man Lucy saw after Bunny’s murder, and that he’s working to Nina’s benefit, if not at her direction.