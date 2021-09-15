Only Murders in the Building: Series Revamped For Season 2

The comedy series Only Murders in the Building has been renewed for a second season on Hulu. According to the streaming, the attraction starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short was the most watched of its kind on the platform in its debut at the end of last month, a success that, along with the good reception of critics, was responsible for ensuring the continuation of the history of crime investigations.

“The entire team worked with a lot of love and experience in extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that could match our legendary cast, our beloved New York City and put on a show. about connection,” said John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie), responsible for the program, in a statement released by TV Line.

“Seeing that we have already reached and conquered our target audience to have the chance to continue the journey of our series is very exciting, something without words. I thank everyone and I can’t wait for more”, he added. The news about the title renewal came after the airing of only half of its current season, comprising a total of 10 episodes, and was shared by part of the main cast of the attraction. Check out!

“We won a second season! For me this means another year of diet, weight lifting and memory pills,” Martin wrote in a Twitter post. Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), one of the creators, also celebrated the news and joked: “Thank God Steve [Martin] didn’t name the show ‘Only One Murder in the Building’. in free translation). Congratulations to this lovely team and thanks to everyone watching.”

The plot follows three New York residents obsessed with real crime cases and, after discovering the murder of a neighbor in their building, they try to solve the mystery surrounding the death. Only Murders in the Building was developed by Fogelman and Hoffman, alongside Martin — who presented the idea for the project. In Brazil, the series distributed by Disney is available on Star+.