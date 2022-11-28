Only Fans responds After The Teacher Forbade Shooting Content on Students’ Desks

OnlyFans reacted after banning a teacher who was fired from her job after students caught her filming videos on their desks in class with her husband.

Samantha Peer, also known by her stage name “Chloe Carter,” hit the headlines earlier this month after it was revealed that she was filming an OnlyFans video at Thunderbolt High School.

When the news about the science teacher’s classes after school was published in TikTok, the parents were outraged and demanded that she quit her job, which led to her dismissal.

Despite the fact that the teacher apologized and stated that she made this content only to support her family, OnlyFans mysteriously banned her.

“It looks like OnlyFans has deactivated both accounts (refunded funds to all customers/subscribers) and is not allowing me to create new accounts,” she explained on Twitter.

However, now OnlyFans have reacted to the ban and shared some thoughts about why it was removed from the platform.

According to a Fox News report, in a conversation with OnlyFans, the site gave several hints as to why Peer was blocked.

Although OF said it would not comment on specific accounts and bans, the platform suggested reviewing its policy prohibiting sexual content that is created in a public place.

The OnlyFans Acceptable Use Policy states that users should not “record or broadcast from a public place where members of the public are reasonably likely to see the actions being performed.”

Police indicated that the videos taken by Carter were “allegedly located on the Thunderbolt School grounds,” and the investigation is ongoing.

Since then, Carter has moved her content to rival platforms OF after the ban, and so far she has not had to face any legal consequences of her actions.