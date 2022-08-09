Only Alfred knows the true secret of how to beat Batman

No one has stood by Batman for as long as his butler Alfred Pennyworth. In fact, he is more than a butler, since Alfred was Bruce Wayne’s mentor and father. Thus, he is the only person (other than Batman himself) who understands what the next person who takes on the Batman mantle has to achieve in order to surpass Bruce.

Readers finally found out what these milestones were in Grant Morrison’s Batman and Robin escape. This series was preceded by Morrison’s Batman R.I.P.. and the “Battle for the Hood” storylines, which ended with the apparent death of Bruce Wayne and the promotion of Dick Grayson from Nightwing Newhaven into a brand new Batman.

Morrison and Frank’s Batman and Robin #2 demonstrates quite clearly how much he is struggling to make the transition. On Dick’s first night at work, Damian Wayne’s Robin leaves him and becomes a victim at the crime scene. Dick also has to deal with the fact that the Gotham Police. doesn’t believe he’s the new Batman. That’s when Alfred informs Dick that he shouldn’t try so hard to be who Bruce Wayne was as Batman. Treat Batman not as a “memorial”, but as a real role, akin to James Bond. In other words, Alfred tells Dick that in order to become a successful Batman, you need to make this role your own.

There is a long list of characters who have played Batman, but the most memorable are those who differed from Bruce Wayne. Terry McGinnis was much more brash and approachable, while Tim Fox as Batman takes a different approach to family. Both take on the role of Batman in a completely different way than Bruce Wayne. Other Batmen remained effective in their studies because they tried to be their own version of Batman, rather than pretending to be the old version.

Continuing the analogy of Alfred with James Bond, it is almost impossible that any new actor will not be overshadowed by the expectations that come after the appearance of the first Bond, Sean Connery, as he left an unforgettable impression on the audience. People like Daniel Craig were loved not because they were considered better than Connery, but because they were different and made this role their own. That’s why Terry and Tim have their own fan bases, as well as what Nightwing discovers after a lackluster early game as Batman. Thanks to Alfred Pennyworth, Dick Grayson was able to become Batman as soon as he stopped playing Bruce Wayne so hard.