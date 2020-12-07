Only 1.7% of the world’s population bought Bitcoin

An important assessment was made for Bitcoin, which has been on the rise after about 3 years and has become even more powerful with the purchases of institutional investors. According to an analyst’s calculations; Close to 2 percent of the world’s population hold various levels of Bitcoin.

According to one of the Bitcoin analysts Willy Woo; 1.7 percent of the world’s population bought Bitcoin. This corresponds to a crowd of about 120 million:

“According to my best estimate, 1.7 percent invested in Bitcoin. The lowest figure here is 1.3 percent. Bitcoin s-curve did not even start the adoption movement during this period when we are in 1.7 percent… Currently, BTC is making a path for itself. If it continues on this path and at this rate of growth, it will have made one of the fastest climbs in history.

From this assessment of Woo, it turns out that he anticipates that Bitcoin will experience an explosive price increase as it spreads widely. In this comment, the successful analyst particularly touches on the big change in the internet and mobile phone industry and states that if BTC continues at this pace, it will sign one of the biggest rises in history and that the biggest crypto money may be even 300 thousand dollars by the end of next year:

“According to my best model; By the end of 2021, the level of BTC seems to be 200 thousand dollars, and even 300 thousand dollars is not impossible. The current crowd paid an average of $ 7,456 per coin. You are all geniuses ”

Many analysts, like Woo, predict that the percentage of Bitcoin ownership will increase rapidly with this market cycle. On the other hand, many dollar millionaires are expected to start making serious investments in BTC in the coming years. Niall Ferguson, a finance historian at Stanford University’s Hoover Institute, said that millionaires and institutional investors have started accepting Bitcoin and said:

“The acceptance of Bitcoin as semi-digital gold and a digital asset has increased with this pandemic. Almost every month, we heard the sentence “Yes, now I will take Bitcoin seriously,” from a major investor in the industry. This corporate adoption has a long way to go ”

Moreover, according to a survey by Blockchain Capital; Almost half of Americans are considering using Bitcoin extensively in the next 5 to 10 years. The third part is definitely aiming to buy Bitcoin within 5 years …



