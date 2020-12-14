Online Shopping For Traditional Turkish Food

Today, many families live in different countries far from their homeland and try to find the cultural flavor of their country. There is a service that delivers local and cultural homemade or handmade food for Turkish families from all over the world. Being in any part of the world does not mean that you will miss these flavors. Would you like to reach famous Turkish delicacies such as dried nuts and especially Baklava? Gourmeturca by remote families and individuals in Turkey will continue to meet to taste like the ones in the country. With the carefully prepared packaging, your orders are shipped with confidence.

Sutlac

Cinnamon or grinned hazelnuts are the two primary dressings. Then it is baked in a salamander broiler it becomes the Turkish dessert called sutlac, or oven-baked rice pudding. In consonance with the Islamic belief, when prophet Noah pulled through the massive flood, he was able to make a pudding dish with the ingredients that he had with him. There are many variations of this Turkish dessert. Basically, this is a mixture of sugar, grains like wheat, chickpea, and haricot beans with dried fruits like fig, apricot, and raisin, as well as nuts like hazelnut and walnut for dressing.

The dessert comes with a religious custom. Muharrem is the beginning month of the Islamic calendar. It is a meritorious deed to fast the early ten days of Muharrem, and then on the 10th day, the Day of Ashura, to cook and share Ashura with your neighbors and relatives. Therefore Ashura has had a binding social value. Today, the tradition of sharing Ashura is still very much alive.

Baklava

The vital component to all Baklava is that it’s made filo dough (traditionally it’s intended to be 40 layers of the dough) with nuts chopped into small pieces as well as different treats spread out upon each layer, which is then stacked on top of each other and cooked in a syrup blend of sugar and water, drenched routinely, so it never gets excessively dry.

Pistachio baklava: This is the most well-known in Turkey. It is generally cut into squares or little square shapes and sprinkled with pistachio as well as including chopped pistachios between the layers.

Dry Baklava: In Turkish, it is called Kuru baklava. This Baklava is without the sweet sugar water-soaked over it. This draws out the taste of the nuts, and the filo dough itself is already sweet. As opposed to being cooked in the watery syrup, instead, it’s covered in a thicker syrup, which makes the Baklava drier and sweeter than ordinary Baklava. It tends to be made with any nuts; however, pistachio is the most well-known.

Walnut baklava: It is called Ceviz Baklava in Turkish. Walnuts have a bitter taste than pistachio. It’s less sweet than the pistachio, and, in case you’re requesting more than one variety, it forms a balance to a large number of the sweeter forms of the Turkish dessert.

Marron Glace

Candy-coated Chestnuts, otherwise called marron glace or in Turkish kestane sekeri, is a unique sweet produced using chestnut. Best quality chestnuts are gathered from Bursa city and made Best Quality Candy-coated Chestnuts from Turkey’s most popular brands.

Marron Glace is a combination of sweet syrup and chestnuts. Sweetened chestnut is one of the most renowned treats of Turkey. It has a valuable element; likewise; It naturally delays the feeling of hunger. Because of its own natural sugar syrup, it is a source of energy.

Simit

Simit is a sesame crusted, round bread from Turkey. Otherwise called Turkish bagel, Koulouri or Gevrek, which is crusty bread, is likely the most well-known bread in Turkey. It’s typically served for breakfast, and it generally has a ring shape.

In the same way as other bread recipes out there, simit calls for water, flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and vegetable oil. What makes this Turkish bread not quite the same as some other bread out there is that it’s dipped in a water and molasses combination prior to being rolled in sesame seeds. The water and molasses mix gives this circular bread that engaging earthy colored tone praised by a too light sweetness.

