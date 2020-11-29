Online pool game: discover the best titles in the genre

The online pool game is a casual pastime for many people. Without taking up space on your computer or cell phone, they offer quick matches. Thus, they are great distractions for public transport or any idle time.

Simple and fun, these games offer a little bit of pool table experience. Another highlight is the possibility of playing games with players around the world or against artificial intelligence.

Finally, these titles still have the advantage of running directly from the internet browser. Therefore, the player will not need a computer or a cell phone with robust settings to entertain themselves.

For those who want to try and have fun with these sports games, we have separated six pool games online. From the simplest to the most complex, get to know them:

Billiard Blitz Challenge

Arcade-style, the Billiard Blitz Challenge challenges the player to pocket all the balls on the table before time runs out. Very intuitive, it is necessary to adjust the angle and have control of the force to make the best moves and win more points.

8 Ball Online

8 Ball is the most popular pool game online. As a differential, it brings matches with people from all parts of the world. Thus, the game has a balanced challenge during confrontations and tests the player’s skills.

Speed ​​Pool King

For those who like to make great scores, the Speed ​​Pool King is an excellent online pool game option. With the challenge of potting all the balls on the table, the player gains points according to the difficulty of the moves.



