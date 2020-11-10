Online multiplayer from Sackboy: Big Adventure

In a note posted on PlayStation Blog this past Friday, the 6th, developer Sumo Digital confirmed that the multiplayer online mode of Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be released in a free update separate from the game, arriving later this year 2020.

Planned to be released in the base version of the game, when it arrived with the PlayStation 5, the cooperative online mode had to be postponed due to improvements in the experience. “We made the difficult decision to postpone the full online multiplayer functionality of Sackboy: A Big Adventure,” said Ned Waterhouse, design director at Sumo Digital. “The team has been working hard to ensure that online is the best possible experience for players and we just need a little more time to get it right, so you can make the most of it with your friends and family.”

Apparently, the postponement occurred so that improvements could be made involving crossplay and cross-save between PS4 and PS5, resources guaranteed for all players who purchase the game on any of the platforms. That way, at least in the first weeks, it will be possible to just enjoy the local cooperative content, which will allow up to four participants to explore the campaign and other ways.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5.



