OnePlus’s First TWS Wireless Headset Revealed (Video)

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus also showed off its new Bluetooth headphones that support TWS (True Wireless Stereo). The headphones that we had the opportunity to take a short look at are quite similar to Apple’s AirPods model.

OnePlus, one of the most popular smartphone brands of recent years, has released a new trailer from its documentary to be released on June 30. This special documentary project, the company’s middle class is expected to be available in Turkey, the new model will tell the story behind the OnePlus Nord with the finest detail.

In the trailer that was over one and a half minutes long, we also had the chance to see the new Bluetooth headphones using the TWS (True Wireless Stereo – True Wireless Audio) technology of the Hong Kong based company. The headphones we see in the photo in an image editing program are in white and seem to have almost the same design as AirPods, Apple’s record-breaking wireless headset. However, unlike Apple, we expect OnePlus to offer multiple color options on its headset.

Known for his success predictions for Android phones, Max J. claims that the headphones will be called ‘OnePlus Buds’ or ‘OnePlus Pods’. Following this, another source suggested that the firm decided on the name ‘OnePlus Pods’. By the way, the name ‘OnePlus Pods’ also appeared in the Android 11 Beta released for the OnePlus 8 series. The name OnePlus Pods is likely to be the company’s ultimate choice.

The product, which will come with a charging box like all other TWS headphones, will not have silicone tips. There will be an LED indicator on the front of the charging box. This light will show users the status of the battery.

The product, which is expected to be called OnePlus Pods, will be the first TWS headset model of OnePlus. In short, expectations for the company’s TWS headphones are quite high. We expect the Hong Kong-based company to officially introduce its new wireless headphones, along with OnePlus Nord, at its launch next month.

OnePlus documentary trailer



