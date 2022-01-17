OnePlus Would Be Planning A Cheap Phone With A Top-Of-The-Line Chip

OnePlus: According to rumors, OnePlus intends to launch cheaper high-end performance smartphones. Using processors like the Snapdragon 888, the company would be developing devices costing up to US$500 (approximately R$2,600 in direct conversion).

OnePlus established itself in the market mainly for being one of the companies to offer models with excellent cost-benefit. However, currently, the most powerful smartphones start at $600, with the OnePlus 9 Pro itself going over $1,000.

Entry price, top-of-the-line performance

The Digital Chat Station profile, known on Weibo for leaking generally reliable information, OnePlus is already developing a new line of smartphones that aims to deliver the performance of high-end devices, but costing up to ¥3,000, the equivalent of US$473.

The company’s intention is not to lower the price of the segment with flagship handsets, such as the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but to bring the performance of these models to a more affordable price range. Companies like Samsung are already eyeing this strategy with Galaxy S21 FE-style devices.

As the focus would mainly be on processor performance, the rumor suggests that the new OnePlus line should limit components such as cameras, sealing and embedded technologies, but use Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 888 processors.