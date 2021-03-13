OnePlus will launch its 1st smartwatch on March 23

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus set the date for the unveiling of its first smart watch. The product was widely requested and speculated by the community, as the company jokes in the promotional material on its Twitter profile.

The model will be unveiled on March 23, in a live broadcast that will also serve as the stage for the announcement of the company’s new line of smartphones: the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

You asked for it. You're getting it. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 12, 2021

The OnePlus smartwatch does not yet have an official name or revealed functions. Only one patent, leaked to a German body, brought a supposed design and the difference between a version of traditional use and another for sports activities.

It is worth remembering that it is already in the market for smart bracelets, with the debut model of OnePlus Band unveiled in 2021.

However, it is possible that it brings the health and physical activity monitoring features that current models already follow, as well as integration with Android notifications and apps – it is not even known whether it will have Wear OS as its operating system.