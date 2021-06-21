OnePlus Will Be A Sub-Brand of Oppo, Confirms Leaked Document

OnePlus: An internal memo obtained by leak expert Evan Blass confirmed some details regarding the integration between Oppo and OnePlus manufacturers. In short, it confirms what was already speculated: one of the companies became a sub-brand of the other.

“With the integration, OnePlus becomes a line within Oppo. However, it will continue to function as an independent entity,” the statement said. The text also confirms that the operation will not affect ongoing contracts, such as partnerships with operators, and that the transformation began with the integration of the R&D department into hardware announced in early 2021.

In addition, the companies clarify that the action was taken as this is an “important turning point for sustainable growth and development” for OnePlus, helping to “align resources, improve efficiency and together operate as a more capable and innovative company in global terms”.

The deadline for the complete union of the parts is the end of this year.

More details

Also according to the document, Pete Lau, co-founder and current CEO of OnePlus, will keep the position together and oversee Oppo’s product sector. Users will not feel the changes in negative terms, but rather in the improvement of products over time and in a greater supply of stock, the companies point out.

OnePlus should still focus on top-of-the-line models, with the slogan “Never Settle” (“Never Settle”) still being the brand’s motto. The communication and press relations channels will remain the same for the companies, still operating separately.