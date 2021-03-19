OnePlus Watch: see first official image of the smart watch

The look of the OnePlus Watch was finally revealed this Friday (19). Unbox Therapy exclusively released the first render of the Chinese manufacturer’s smartwatch in a Twitter post.

At first glance, the model has a design very similar to an unpretentious wristwatch. Thus, the absence of “more futuristic” lines should divide the opinion of enthusiasts of this model of gadget.

Some details of the OnePlus Watch specs leaked online this week. Supposedly, the smartwatch will have a 46 mm body with IP68 waterproof and dust resistance certificate.

The smart watch also features some traditional features of the category, such as sleep monitoring, stress, blood saturation and heart rate. In addition, it will be able to automatically detect the training performed by the user.

One of the main differentials of the OnePlus Watch will be the Warp Charge technology. According to the information, it ensures that the battery lasts a week with only 20 minutes of charge.

On the other hand, some rumors suggest that the wearable will not use Google’s Wear OS. Following the example of Samsung and Huawei, the brand must choose to use its own operating system.

Official announcement next week

So far, the price of OnePlus Watch has not yet been revealed by OnePlus. As well as, there is no information on whether the smartwatch will have smaller versions – something that should be discarded due to the dimensions of the model.

Certainly, these details will be released during the official announcement of the OnePlus Watch. Scheduled for March 23, 2021, the event takes place from noon (Brasília time) with transmission on the official channel of OnePlus on Youtube.