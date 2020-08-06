OnePlus users gain advantage for PUBG Mobile

OnePlus, one of the leading phone brands, has given its users a significant advantage for PUBG Mobile. Innovation, which meets users as one of the features that mobile game lovers need most, will enable players to have a more fluid gaming experience.

Achieving innovation will provide great advantages with the high refresh rate provided by the models. Because in computers, the image is more fluent in high FPS and Hz values ​​and vision control is provided in FPS games.

OnePlus will stand out for PUBG Mobile

Hardware of devices is of great importance for mobile games. OnePlus has also made an innovation that will delight its players. Now OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series and One Plus 7 Pro will support the 90 Hz refresh rate within the game. This will allow smoother movement and easier detection of enemies within the game.

It was seen how important the mobile game world is for the market, especially with the support of OnePlus PUBG Mobile, which provides a great advantage in binocular use. On the other hand, it has been stated that the recently popular OnePlus Nord model cannot benefit from this feature. Because the Snapdragon 765G processor included in this model cannot support the 90 Hz refresh rate for PUBG Mobile.

Previously, Fortnite showed itself with the support of 90 Hz refresh rate. 120 Hz refresh rate support for PUBG Mobile may come in the future for OnePlus 8 Pro.



