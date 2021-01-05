OnePlus smart bracelet has leaking details revealed

OnePlus is due to reveal on January 14, 2021 its first venture in the smart bracelet market. The model should be called the OnePlus Band and, after a teaser published by the company itself on social networks, the accessory had details published by the leak specialist Ishan Agarwal.

According to the source, the device will have constant cardiac monitoring, as well as a blood oxygen saturation meter (oximeter) and sleep quality monitoring – already traditional meters for devices such as bracelets and watches aimed at monitoring your health. For those who use the accessory to do physical activities, there will be 13 exercise modes for the most different modalities.

In addition, OnePlus Band guarantees 14 days of battery life in conventional use, with the information displayed from a 1.1 “AMOLED touchscreen. The model will be waterproof with IP68 certification.