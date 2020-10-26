OnePlus reveals two new affordable phones: Nord N10 5G

Manufacturer OnePlus has announced two new smartphones from the Nord line, a family of mobile devices more accessible to the public: OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100. They are alternative versions to the original OnePlus Nord, launched in July this year.

The Nord N10 5G is the highlight of the pair, especially as it supports the latest generation of mobile connectivity. It has a 6.49 “screen with a biometric sensor at the rear and two stereo speakers, plus 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 and the traditional headphone jack ear is back.

In terms of photography, the device features a quadruple rear set: a main sensor (64 MP), an ultrawide (8 MP), a macro (2 MP) and another monochrome (2 MP). The selfie camera has a resolution of 16 MP.

OnePlus Nord N100

Also presented, the OnePlus Nord N100, supports connections at maximum 4G, has a slightly smaller screen (6.52 “) and also runs from technical specifications (4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage). On the other hand, the the battery is bigger – 5,000 mAh versus 4,300 mAh – and it keeps the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The set of rear cameras is triple, with a main lens (13 MP), a macro (2 MP) and a bokeh (2 MP) for depth of field effects. The selfie sensor has 8 MP.

Both devices come with Android 10 from the factory, from the manufacturer’s Oxygen OS 10.5 skin.

Availability

The Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 models will initially be sold in Europe in November 2020, arriving later in Asia and the United States.

The N10 5G will cost € 349 (about R $ 2.3 thousand in direct currency conversion) at launch, while the N100 will cost € 199 (approximately R $ 1.3 thousand).



