OnePlus OxygenOS 11 usage video revealed

The usage video for OxygenOS 11 developed by OnePlus showed itself. Some innovations have shown themselves in the version, which is the interface originating in China where Google Play Services can be used.

When looking at the innovations, details such as different animations and the design developed for the always-on display feature reveal themselves. In addition, the usage video showed itself what kind of design the interface has.

OxygenOS 11 usage video

In the usage video preceding its introduction, the interface’s “widget area” and its main menu reveal itself. Then, a call comes to the phone and details of the call screen show itself. Details for the always-on display are also included in the video.

Live wallpaper and default weather application draws attention in the video, which is published as an OxygenOS 11 usage video. It draws attention that designs and animations appear in the application according to the weather conditions.

The name of the version developed with a focus on users in China shows itself as HydrogenOS. However, OnePlus is delivering the OxygenOS interface to its customers outside of China. For this reason, it is stated that the features will first meet with users in China and then be broadcast worldwide.

It is wondered how much the interface with plenty of animations will be liked by the users. OnePlus has some models available for sale in our country.



