OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8: differences and features

Today is the day OnePlus launches its new phone – the OnePlus Nord. The company has made the decision to launch a mid-range terminal when it was always used to launching high-end terminals, a curious movement that today has to be analyzed taking a look at the past if we compare the new with the old. We are talking about making a comparison between the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8.

An outside look at the OnePlus Nord and 8

Just a small note before starting this comparison of the OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 and that is that the time difference between the two is months. It was in the month of April when we were talking about what was then the last mobile of the firm, so the great initial question is whether we will see any change in such a short time. On the front, the only great news is the Nord’s double front camera. This has two 32 + 8 MPX sensors to make better selfies, while in the 8 we only had one of 16 MPX. Of course, the OnePlus Nord has been left 0.1 inches on the road on its AMOLED display.

We go to the back where we find another difference and it is in the number of lenses. The OnePlus Nord mounts an 8 + 8 + 5 + 2 MPX arrangement divided into main sensor, wide angle, depth and macro. For its part, the OnePlus 8 (higher-end remember) has in the same structure a composition of 48 + 16 MPX in main sensor and wide angle, although it has a third party that it uses to improve processing. On an aesthetic level, OnePlus has changed the module from the center to the top left, as many competing manufacturers are doing.

The interior of the terminals

And we come to the moment that many expect: the hardware of the OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8. To begin with, the configuration will be similar in the two phones of 8 + 128 GB and 12 + 256 GB in relation to RAM and hard drive. The most notable differences are in the processor, where they face a Snapdragon 765 vs Snapdragon 865. Yes, both are compatible with 5G chips, but it is less powerful in the new OnePlus terminal. We could not leave this section without talking about the battery where both have fast charge Warp Charge 30T fast charge, although the autonomy is 185 mAh less in the Nord.



