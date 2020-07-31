OnePlus Nord users do not like AMOLED display

Unfortunately the latest generation of cell phones has been affected by several problems on the screen, just remember what happened with the Samsung Galaxy S20 and other devices with Android 10. Fortunately they were corrected via software update, which eliminated this major disappointment for most consumers and now that flaw has also reached the OnePlus Nord.

The information comes from 9to5 Google, which confirmed the report of several users who say they have problems with the screen of the latest launch of OnePlus. For the time being the units with the problem are those received via pre-sale; they have diagonal lines when the brightness is reduced and is below 25%, see the video below showing a device with the occurrence:

There are also reports of certain units showing shades between yellow and green when auto brightness is on. According to the source, it was possible to get around this problem of OnePlus Nord by deactivating this option and using the brightness at 60% in a fixed way, which is not ideal for a cell phone, especially since it was just launched.

OnePlus gave the following response in a note:

“The OnePlus Nord comes with a high quality 90 Hz AMOLED screen. In specific circumstances of low brightness, slight discoloration of the display may occur due to the properties of the AMOLED display – this is characteristic of all OLED displays and the degree of discoloration will vary depending on other display properties. This is not a quality issue and will not affect daily use or screen durability. OnePlus will continue to look at cutting edge display technologies and strive to provide the best user experience possible . ”

However, today the manufacturer said again saying that it is already developing an update to solve the problem in OnePlus Nord, although it has not yet specified when this fix will arrive.

Another important point is that some of these problems were not seen in the OnePlus 8, since the Nord does not have 120Hz, but 90Hz and some of these problems appeared when the high rate was on. The question remains: will a system update be sufficient to repair these defects?



