OnePlus Nord returns from its promise with the N100

Pete Lei, founder of OnePlus, promised about a year ago that all phones the company will release from now on will come with high refresh rate displays. However, OnePlus seems to have returned from this promise with the Nord N100, one of their new phones.

The company chose to use the name “Fluid Display Technology” for this. Emphasizing that the fluid display does not mean the display with 90Hz refresh rate, OnePlus; He stated that in order for a screen to be defined as “fluid” it must have fast response times and undergo some software optimization.

One of the new phones of OnePlus, Nord N100 has a display with 60Hz refresh rate. It can be said that this is natural for a HD + resolution display. Still, the fact that the company backs out of a promise it has already made remains unchanged.

It should be noted that the price determined by OnePlus for the Nord N100 does not make this situation pleasant. Phones such as Realme 7 and Oppo A53s, which are sold at similar prices to the Nord N100 in Europe, have a 90Hz display.

3.5 mm with OnePlus Nord N100 and N10 5G. brings back the headphone jack and microSD card slot.



