OnePlus Nord N200 Passed 5G Benchmark Test

OnePlus Nord N200 5G verification came recently. Leaks about the smartphone, which has not yet been made official, continue. OnePlus device with model number DE2117, which passed Geekbench’s benchmark test, is thought to be OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The test result provides an idea about the phone’s features.

DE2117 comes out of the box with Android 11 operating system. The smartphone appears to have 4GB of RAM. In the processor section, there are six 1.80 GHz and two 2.04 GHz. This means that the processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 480.

Geekbench’s benchmark test result does not contain any other details. However, thanks to previous leaks, it became possible to access a lot of information about the phone.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will come with Snapdragon 480 and 4GB of RAM, as we mentioned above. The internal storage capacity of the phone will be 64 GB. On top of this area, 256 GB can be added with microSD card support. While there is a triple camera system on the back of the phone, the 6.49-inch screen will also host a 16-megapixel front camera.