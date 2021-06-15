OnePlus Nord N200 Introduced! Price And Features

OnePlus Nord N200 is introduced. OnePlus, known for its price performance devices, introduced the 5G supported OnePlus Nord N200 model, which appeals to the middle segment. Here are the price and features!

Aiming to bring high-end features at an affordable price with the “Nord” series launched last year, OnePlus has expanded the family with new models. The company, which has come up with Nord N10, Nord N100 and Nord CE 5G models so far, introduced the new member of the series, OnePlus Nord N200.

OnePlus Nord N200 model was introduced. Although it does not have flagship-level performance, the device, which has acceptable features according to its segment, is the continuation of the Nord N100, which was released last year.

OnePlus Nord N200 specifications

Screen

6.49 inches, 20:9 aspect ratio, IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400, 90 Hz

Equipment

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 8nm

Graphics Processing Unit: Adreno 619

Storage – RAM: 64 UFS 2.1 / 4GB LPDDR4X memory

Camera

Main camera: 13 Megapixels

2nd camera: 2 Megapixels

3rd camera: 2 Megapixels

Rear camera video: Full [email protected]

Front camera: 16 Megapixels

Front camera video: Full [email protected]

Other

Battery: 5000 mAh, 18W USB-C charging

Operating System: Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11

Developed by OnePlus for the middle segment, the OnePlus Nord N200 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. Produced with 8nm production technology, the processor includes the Adreno 619 graphics unit and the X51 5G modem. The device, which comes with 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM, has 64 GB storage support using the UFS 2.1 interface.

The OnePlus Nord N200, which has a 6.49-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz refresh rate, Full HD + resolution, meets the need for security with its side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition feature. With a 5000 mAh battery, OnePlus Nord N200 offers charging support up to 18W with its USB Type-C port.

Using a triple rear camera array, OnePlus Nord N200 has a 13 Megapixel and 2 Megapixel macro camera as well as a 2 Megapixel monochrome camera. Packing HDR, macro, portrait mode, AI scene detection, night landscape, timelapse support together, the device can also record 120 FPS slow motion and 30 FPS Full HD video. On the front, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera. The device, which can shoot 30 FPS video in Full HD quality, does not support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Supporting innovative connectivity technologies such as 5G, NFC and dual-band GPS, the OnePlus Nord N200 comes out of the box with the Android 11-based OxygenOS user interface.

OnePlus Nord N200 price

The price of the OnePlus Nord N200 was announced as 239 dollars.

So how did you find the OnePlus Nord N200? Would you prefer?