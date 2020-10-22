OnePlus Nord N10 share shows design similar to 8T

News about the OnePlus Nord N10 has been around for a while. The smartphone is expected to be official soon, with a price tag of under $ 400. As the countdown to the introduction continued, famous sensor Max J. shared a slightly subtle image from his Twitter account that gave a clue about the design of the back panel of the phone.

The smartphone looks like it will have a similar back panel design to that of the OnePlus 8T. There is a rectangular camera module in the upper left corner of the back panel.

According to old rumors, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor will be at the heart of the Nord N10. This processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.49-inch AMOLED screen of the smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution.

OnePlus Nord N10 will come with a 64-megapixel main rear camera. 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel depth sensor are among the known features of the phone. Although the battery capacity is unknown, it is stated that the battery will have 18W charging support. OnePlus is said to introduce the Nord N10 without losing much time after the 8T announcement last week.



