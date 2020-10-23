OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 features revealed

OnePlus will most likely officially announce its phones named N10 in the middle segment and N100 in the entry segment next Monday. With the introduction quite a while, the specs of the phones were shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks.

The 5G compatible Nord N10 will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD + resolution display. It is not known whether an OLED or an LCD panel will be preferred on this screen, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Snapdragon 690 processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of RAM. The Nord N10 will complement the 64-megapixel main camera with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and two sensors with 2-megapixel resolution. The phone provides the energy it needs with its 4300 mAh battery. It is worth remembering that the N10 will have 5G support.

Located in the entry segment, the Nord N100 is a 4G compatible phone. The smartphone will have a 6.52-inch HD + resolution LCD screen. The phone will complement the Snapdragon 460 processor with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and a 5000 mAh battery. The 13-megapixel rear camera on the Nord N100 will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and depth sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 will be placed below the original Nord in terms of price. This means that the smartphones will cost under $ 399 in Europe.



