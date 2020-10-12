OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 launch date claim

The news that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 models, which are said to be located in the middle segment, could be introduced before the end of October. It seems that the exact promotional dates of these phones have finally been determined.

Sensor Steve Hemmerstoffer, known as OnLeaks, announced that OnePlus will introduce its new smartphones on October 26th. Although no information is given about the source of the post, Hemmerstoffer seems confident about its accuracy.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G is said to be a relatively less powerful version of the previously introduced OnePlus Nord and will be available in the US. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor is expected to be at the heart of the smartphone. It is said that this processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.49-inch Full HD + resolution screen is also considered among the features of the phone.

As for the OnePlus Nord N100, there is currently no concrete information. It is worth mentioning that the priority on the company’s agenda is the OnePlus 8T model, which will take place on October 14, and it will not be a surprise to hear new details about the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 after this event.



