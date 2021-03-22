OnePlus Nord N1 sketch shows design similar to N10

On the OnePlus front, eyes are turned to the introduction of the OnePlus 9 series that will take place tomorrow, but the company continues to prepare for other devices. One of these devices is the follower of the OnePlus Nord N10, which is expected to bear the name N1.

Information about the phone, which is said to be codenamed “Ebba” in the company name, is still limited. However, the draft images shared by OnLeaks provide insight into the design of the OnePlus N1.

The size of the phone, which appears to have a metal frame and plastic back panel, is 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm. is stated to be. With the triple camera protrusions, the thickness of the phone increases to 10.3 mm.

These dimensions are almost the same as the Nord N10. There is a front camera hole in the upper left corner of the 6.49-inch flat screen. There is no concrete information yet on details such as the refresh rate of the screen.

Nord N1 is 3.5 mm like the N10. Looks like it will have a headphone jack. The fingerprint scanner is moved from the back panel to the power button on the edge.

The number of rear cameras from four on the OnePlus Nord N10 will be reduced to three on the Nord N1. One of the depth sensor or macro camera on the Nord N10 is expected to be removed from the Nord N1. It is necessary to be a little more patient for new details about the OnePlus Nord N1.