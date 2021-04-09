OnePlus Nord LE: new phone that will not be available for sale

OnePlus Nord LE model was announced OnePlus had returned to the middle segment with OnePlus Nord, which it introduced last year. The company, which added two more devices to its Nord series before the end of 2020, now announced the model named OnePlus Nord LE. However, there is a feature that distinguishes OnePlus Nord LE from other members of the series.

It is possible to say that the OnePlus Nord LE is the same device as the original Nord in terms of its features. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. 90 Hz AMOLED screen, 48 megapixel four cameras, 4115 mAh battery with 30W charging support are among the common features of the two devices. The two devices are distinguished by color and coating options.

Blue Marble, Gray Agate and Gray Ash color options are available for OnePlus Nord. OnePlus Nord LE, on the other hand, has a gradient color that goes from orange to green. The company, which preferred a glossy coating in Nord, chose a smooth coating in Nord LE.

So when will OnePlus Nord LE be released and how much will I have to pay for the phone? Here is the point that distinguishes the phone from other members of the Nord series. Only one produced Nord LE will not be available for sale. OnePlus will determine the owner of this “unique” phone with a lottery. Details of the draw were shared on OnePlus Nord’s Instagram account.