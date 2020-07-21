OnePlus Nord goes on sale for 399 euros

The Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is back in the segment of intermediate smartphones: the company announced today (21), during an event in augmented reality, the OnePlus Nord. The phone has modest specifications compared to the OnePlus 8, but promises to deliver quality and 5G for a more affordable price.

Spiritual successor to OnePlus X, Nord has a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, delivering a sampling rate of up to 180 Hz. The product also has a notch to store two front cameras: one main sensor of 32 MP and an ultrawide solution with 105 °.

At the rear, the Nord has four image sensors. The main camera comes with a Sony IMX586 of 48 MP, which also appears in cell phones like the OnePlus 7T and 8. The sensor is accompanied by solutions with 8 MP ultrawide, 5MP for depth and Macro camera.

The image capture system has functions like Nightscape, which improves image capture at night. The company also equipped the phone with tools that help photographers who don’t have much experience, such as automatic brightness balance, image stabilization and a technology that avoids face distortions in selfies.

Optimization and fast reload

Inside, the phone features the Snapdragon 765G processor, an intermediate model from Qualcomm that brings support for 5G and improvements for games, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM. The battery is 4,115 mAh and has support for Warp Charge 30T, which charges 70% of the energy in just 30 minutes.

The device also comes with Android 10 equipped with Oxygen OS, OnePlus’ own modification for cell phones. According to the manufacturer, the system received more than 280 optimizations to work better on Nord’s intermediate hardware, ensuring a fluid user experience. The company also promises extended support for OS upgrades, just as it does on the brand’s top-of-the-line models.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord will be launched with variants of 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, in addition to up to 256 GB of storage. The cell phone will arrive on August 4 in Europe and India for values starting at 399 euros, about R $ 2,389 in direct conversion to our currency.

Below, you can see the value of each of the variants that will be launched globally:

– 8 + 128GB: € 399 (about R $ 2,389)

– 12 + 256GB: € 499 (about R $ 2,987).

OnePlus will also launch a Nord variant in September with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which will be exclusive to India. The model will arrive at 24,999 rupees, approximately R $ 1,748.



