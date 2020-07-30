OnePlus Nord display problem – low brightness purple tint

Introduced just last week, the OnePlus Nord is not just a mobile, but the first of a new family with which the Chinese march OnePlus finally debuts in the Mid-range market, launching a certainly powerful terminal at a price lower than of its numbered annual range cap. But the shadow of the problems with the screen makes an appearance again.

OnePlus Nord purple screen

Converted to its high-end for the beginning of the current 2020, the OnePlus 8 Pro had several problems with its screen, some of these failures related to using the terminal with a low screen brightness level. The funny thing is that this same failure or a very similar one is also occurring in the newcomer Nord.

As we read on Reddit and the OnePlus community, some of the ‘early adopters’ or first buyers of the OnePlus Nord have started to complain about a problem with the mobile: A tint or purple hue that suddenly appears on the AMOLED screen of the terminal when the brightness level is below 25%, and that websites such as Gizchina or 9to5Google also show.

It is not a quality problem

What users were not expecting is for OnePlus to answer the following: “A slight screen fading could occur due to the properties of the AMOLED panel. This is not a quality problem and will not affect the daily use or durability of the screen. ”

In other words, you have left about 400 euros on a mobile phone that suffers from discoloration on its panel if you want to have low brightness. And those responsible basically say that this is AMOLED’s fault, not theirs, which means that there will be no repairs or changes, at least for the moment.

The similar problem of the OnePlus 8 Pro was solved with an official update that limited the level of low brightness to avoid this, and we will surely see the same this time. Although it is better to ask the question of how OnePlus has suffered the same problem for the second time in its new mobile, already taking the example of the 8 Pro. Let’s hope that the company improves elements such as the screen calibration process or face screen tests to your next terminal.

A plastic chassis

Fans of the smartphone sector surely know the JerryRigEverything channel. For those who do not, it is a YouTuber that tests the phones that are coming to the market (not only the high-end, but also the mid-range). And not through crazy tests like throwing them from the top of a building, but more real, checking the level of resistance of the terminal to scratches, burns, pressure and others. The last one that has fallen into the hands of Jerry has been precisely the OnePlus Nord. And one thing is clear: The mobile does not pass its test because of its plastic chassis.

The expert has shown details such as the case that the OnePlus Nord brings, or how the SIM tray is protected to prevent water from entering it. Plus, Gorilla Glass screen protection and a rear glass panel make it scratch resistant. But nevertheless it does not hold up well to the pressure test, because basically its chassis, which at first glance looks like metal, is actually a painted plastic frame to make it look like one.



