OnePlus Nord CE Leak Reveals Design And Price

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go official on June 10 and will go on sale on June 16. However, a new leak allows to see the price of the smartphone already. Accordingly, the OnePlus Nord CE will be sold in India for Rs 22999. It is stated that the price can be lowered further with various discounts.

The OnePlus Nord CE is certain to be a slightly more “simple” version of the original Nord. Therefore, it is not surprising that there is a triple camera system on the back of the phone. It is stated that OnePlus has given up only the macro camera sensor.

Thanks to a leaked image, it is possible to see the rear panel design of OnePlus Nord CE clearly. Here, too, three vertically arranged camera sensors are seen. Other than that, no other details stand out.

Although it will be necessary to wait until June 10 to learn all the details about OnePlus Nord CE, it will not be surprising that other information leaks during the wait.