OnePlus Nord CE and N200 Are Confirmed With 5G and Affordable Price

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company is working on new intermediary phones. In a conversation with TechRadar, the executive mentioned the production of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Nord N200 5G models.

Both devices will hit the market with a focus on cost-effectiveness and will have lower prices than the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the current high-performance devices of the brand. So far, however, the manufacturer has not revealed the specifications or value of the devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

According to Pete Lau, Nord CE (Core Edition) will be a version inspired by the OnePlus Nord launched last year, bringing some optimizations to the project. The company said it has reduced the smartphone to its basic elements, but will bring some “extra features”.

More news about the Nord CE 5G will be revealed on June 10, when the device will be presented by the company. OnePlus confirmed to TechRadar that the smartphone will be launched in India and Europe.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Pete Lau also provided some extra details about the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The executive said the device will not appear at the June 10 event, but will be launched in the United States and Canada in the future.

The smartphone will hit the market to replace the OnePlus Nord N100, which was launched by the company last year. The company promises that the new device in the line will impress by bringing quality 5G with a competitive value.

“Users can expect this to be one of the most affordable 5G smartphones available in the North American market,” said Pete Lau, without giving any clues about the smartphone’s price.

The most recent launch of the Chinese company are the top-of-the-line smartphones OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The phones have arrived on the market with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12 GB of RAM and camera with Hasselblad technology.