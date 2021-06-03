OnePlus Nord CE 5G Leak Reveals Full Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 5G leak reveals all the specs. OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be officially unveiled next week. Many details about the phone, which will be positioned in the middle segment, are already known thanks to both OnePlus’ shares and leaks.

The latest of these leaks allows you to see all the details about the phone. It is also seen that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is very similar to the original OnePlus Nord in terms of features, has made sacrifices at some points to offer a more affordable price.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come with a 6.43-inch 90 Hz AMOLED display. This screen will also host the phone’s fingerprint scanner. At the heart of the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The 4500 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. Thanks to the 30W charging support, this battery will reach 70 percent in 30 minutes.

The main camera on the smartphone will be a 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor will complete the system. The resolution of the front camera is 16 megapixels.

Users will be able to choose between 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage or 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage options. The phone will come out of the box with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G, 3.5mm. It will come with a headphone jack. 7.9mm. thick phone will go on sale in India on 11 June.